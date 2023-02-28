– Major League Wrestling (MLW) released the following preview for tonight’s edition of MLW Underground on REELZ:

John Hennigan vs. Davey Richards

Microman in action!

Billie Starkz debuts!

For the first time ever “The Shaman of Sports Entertainment” John Hennigan squares off with “The American Wolf” Davey Richards and the stakes couldn’t be bigger as Hennigan looks to win the National Openweight Championship in his first match in the Underground.

After John Hennigan’s shocking betrayal of Davey Richards, Richards is in the hunt for payback. Hennigan enters the Underground tonight with Cesar Duran and wife Taya Valkyrie by his side. Will Hennigan and his entourage return to the Hollywood Hills with the National Championship? Or will Richards tear apart the Southern Cali superstar limb by limb in a violent title defense?

Alex Hammerstone gives Fatu and The SST an ultimatum following last week’s bizarre message from the mysterious calling card attackers. Is the World Heavyweight Champion shook or focussed going into the biggest rematch in MLW history?

After a few days in Philly’s finest jail for running over Real1, Mance Warner is a free man. You will be shocked to hear who bailed out Ol Mancer from the slammer.

“The World’s Greatest Wonder” leaps onto your screen on REELZ as Microman makes his Underground debut. He’s 3 feet of fury and he’s ready to unleash it as he teams with World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado. Does Delirious and Mini Abismo have a sinister scheme up their sleeve? Experience Micromania tonight!

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club makes Davey Boy Smith and The Billington Bulldogs an offer. Will sparks fly? Tune in at 10pm to find out.

Making her national television debut, high school senior sensation Billie Starkz looks to spend her winter break winning in the Underground. In order to do so, the 18 year-old must overcome the dangerous Kayla Kassidy.

World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will be lurking in the Underground tonight. Will she be scouting potential challenges or there to help her hubby Hennigan make history by dethroning Richards?

