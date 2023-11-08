wrestling / News

Various News: Mojo Rawley On House Hunters, This Week’s WWE The Bump, NXT Video Highlights

November 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mojo Rawley Wrestlemania 24/7 Championship Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Mojo Rawley appeared on last night’s episode of House Hunters on HGTV. He and his new wife were looking to buy a home. The episode will be available on MAX soon.

– This week’s episode of the Bump is now online. It features GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Montez Ford.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mojo Rawley, NXT, The Bump, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading