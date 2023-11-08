wrestling / News
Various News: Mojo Rawley On House Hunters, This Week’s WWE The Bump, NXT Video Highlights
November 8, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Mojo Rawley appeared on last night’s episode of House Hunters on HGTV. He and his new wife were looking to buy a home. The episode will be available on MAX soon.
– This week’s episode of the Bump is now online. It features GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Montez Ford.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE NXT Moving to CW, Rights Fee Increase, Notes On NWA Reports
- Kevin Nash Has Suggestion on How Tony Khan Can Solve AEW’s Leak Problem
- Ted DiBiase On His History With Harley Race, Buzz Sawyer Not Being Liked
- Road Dogg Reveals WWE Wrestlers Who Hide Under the Ring Get Snacks, Undertaker Got ‘Good Food’