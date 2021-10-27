Molly Holly Praises Trish Stratus for Never Whining About Getting Beaten Up in a Match

– During a recent edition of Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Molly Holly had high praise for fellow Hall of Famer and former WWE Superstar Trish Stratus. According to Molly Holly, Trish Stratus was incredibly tough and never complained even she was landing wrong while trying to use a twisted moonsault as her finisher. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“She was great to work with because she was willing to listen but also passionate about the business and had learned enough to give suggestions. She was an easy person to work with. She wasn’t a complainer, she was willing to do anything. Even at one of my tryouts, I had been hired but not been on TV yet, I had been working on a twisted moonsault for my finishing move. When it came time to actually do it, I kept landing on my side over and over again. Trish was like, ‘It’s okay, you can still do it, I’ll be okay.’ I was like, ‘Awww, that’s so nice,’ even though I would have smashed her face with my shoulder. She was like, ‘It’s okay.’ I was like, ‘Ah, she’s so tough.’ Just never whined about getting beat up.”