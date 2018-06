– Cagesideseats.com released a new Rumor Roundup report today with a note on next weekend’s Money in the Bank event. According to the rumor, a cruiserweight match is not expected to take place at the event.

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 is set for June 17. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.