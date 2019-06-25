Various News: Montez Ford Wishes Bianca Belair a Happy Anniversary at Live Event, Mike Quackenbush Launches YouTube Channel, The Jerusalem Post Profiles Drew Gulak

– Since NXT tag team champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) were in Oklahoma City last night for an NXT house show, Montez Ford was unable to be with Bianca Belair for their first wedding anniversary. Instead, Ford and Dawkins FaceTimed Bianca Belair after their match at the event to wish her a happy anniversary. You can check out that clip released by NXT below.

– Wrestling trainer Mike Quackenbush has launched a new YouTube channel. You can check out his announcement on the launch below.

Whether you are just starting to train to be a pro-wrestler, you are well along on your journey, or firmly establishing your legacy, this new series is with you in mind. Today I launch @TilWeMakeIt here: https://t.co/SGHr6fjGov pic.twitter.com/RaFlGJ1mCt — Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) June 24, 2019

– The Jerusalem Post recently did a profile on new WWE Cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak. Gulak won the title last Sunday at WWE Stopming Grounds.