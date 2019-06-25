wrestling / News

Various News: Montez Ford Wishes Bianca Belair a Happy Anniversary at Live Event, Mike Quackenbush Launches YouTube Channel, The Jerusalem Post Profiles Drew Gulak

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Since NXT tag team champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) were in Oklahoma City last night for an NXT house show, Montez Ford was unable to be with Bianca Belair for their first wedding anniversary. Instead, Ford and Dawkins FaceTimed Bianca Belair after their match at the event to wish her a happy anniversary. You can check out that clip released by NXT below.

– Wrestling trainer Mike Quackenbush has launched a new YouTube channel. You can check out his announcement on the launch below.

The Jerusalem Post recently did a profile on new WWE Cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak. Gulak won the title last Sunday at WWE Stopming Grounds.

