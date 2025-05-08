wrestling / News
Monty Brown Attends AEW Dynamite, Reunites With Jeff Jarrett
May 7, 2025 | Posted by
TNA alumnus Monty Brown reunited with Jeff Jarrett ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Detroit. Jarrett’s My World Podcast posted to Twitter with a pic of Brown and Jarrett, as you can see below.
Brown last competed in the ring back in 2007 in WWE as Marcus Cor Von, but he’s best known for his time in TNA from 2004 to 2006.
#TheLastOutlaw and The Alpha Male!@RealJeffJarrett catching up with @TheMontyBrown in Detroit!#MyWorld pic.twitter.com/jhp5OYyH01
— My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) May 7, 2025