wrestling / News

Monty Brown Attends AEW Dynamite, Reunites With Jeff Jarrett

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Monty Brown Marcus Cor Von Image Credit: WWE

TNA alumnus Monty Brown reunited with Jeff Jarrett ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Detroit. Jarrett’s My World Podcast posted to Twitter with a pic of Brown and Jarrett, as you can see below.

Brown last competed in the ring back in 2007 in WWE as Marcus Cor Von, but he’s best known for his time in TNA from 2004 to 2006.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett, Monty Brown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading