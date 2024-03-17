– Starrcast has announced that TNA titles will be defended at the Starrcast Downunder convention in April, which is being presented by Oceania Pro Wrestling (OPW). Moose will be defending his TNA World Title against Josh Alexander during the event. Here’s the full announcement:

TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TO BE ON THE LINE AT STARRCAST DOWNUNDER

The city of Ballarat, Victoria, Australia, is gearing up for an electrifying four-day wrestling extravaganza as the Starrcast Downunder convention descends upon the region in April, presented by Oceania Pro Wrestling (OPW), in partnership with Visit Victoria.

Following the announcement of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling’s (TNA) participation at the events, it can be revealed that the TNA World Championship, currently held by Moose, and the TNA Knockouts World Championship, held by Jordynne Grace, will be on the line at the Australian Stampede and HER events, respectively.

At the Australian Stampede event, curated by legendary wrestler Bret Hart, fans will witness a captivating encounter as Moose defends his TNA World Championship against the formidable Josh Alexander. The challenger, who never lost the title but was forced to vacate it due to injury, now has a golden opportunity to reclaim the coveted belt on Australian soil.

On the women’s side, the HER event, presented by multi-time Women’s World Champion Mickie James, promises to be one of the biggest and most significant women’s matches in Australian wrestling history.

Jordynne Grace will defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship against Delta, the most dominant force in the Australian wrestling scene.

With two prestigious World Championships at stake, Starrcast Downunder in Ballarat will be the focal point of the wrestling world. Alongside the thrilling championship matches, Starrcast Downunder will showcase AEW’s PowerHouse Hobbs and a lineup of esteemed WWE Legends, including Hall of Fame inductee Bull Nakano, AAA Women’s Champion Flammer, Dalip Singh, and Eric Bischoff.

Announced Australian Stampede Card

Saturday, April 13th, Selkirk Stadium, Ballarat, Australia

TNA World Championship

Moose vs. Josh Alexander

OPW Men’s Championship

Adam Brooks vs. Mance Warner

The Gold Standard vs. The Business

Shelton Benjamin vs. Slex

Former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions Clash

Kushida vs. Robbie Eagles

Announced HER Card

Friday, April 12th, Selkirk Stadium, Ballarat, Australia

TNA Knockouts World Championship

Jordynne Grace vs. Delta

Scheduled to compete: Mickie James, Vix Crow (FKA Alicia Fox), Tenille Dashwood, AAA Women’s Champion Flammer, Jody Threat and Steph De Lander with appearances by Lisa Marie Varon and SoCal Val