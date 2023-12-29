More Details Dana Massie Leaving AEW, Feels Company Did Not Support Young Bucks

As previously reported, AEW Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Dana Massie is set to leave AEW following this weekend’s Worlds End PPV. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Massie was actually offered a new deal as her contract expires at the end of the year but told the company in October she was leaving.

Massie has been a part of the company since 2018, when there were meetings before anyone even knew that AEW was happening. She has been in her position since the company began in 2019. She was on the phone with Matt Jackson and Tony Khan when the idea was discussed.

While some fans have criticized the company for local marketing and lack of variety in merchandise at live events, it was noted the budget for the former was smaller than that of WWE.

The WON also noted that Massie had an issue with AEW for how they handled the fallout from the brawl at All Out 2022. She felt that while The Young Bucks signed new deals because of how much they were offered, she didn’t think AEW had their back. In particular, she allegedly believed that AEW never publicly cleared the Bucks of any wrongdoing for that incident and did not allow them to clear the air themselves due to NDAs. Part of her decision to leave is how they were treated, as she is married to Matt Jackson and is the sister-in-law of Nick.

It was said that Massie knows “everything” about what happened and saw most of it happen. She felt that AEW never defended the Bucks, which let people assume they were at fault for what happened with CM Punk.