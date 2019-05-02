More Details On Vince McMahon Not Liking Luke Harper’s Work, Telling Him Personally He Won’t Release Him, More

It was reported late last month that after asking for his release in a social media post, it was revealed that WWE would not be granting that request. More than that, WWE is reportedly adding six months to his contract due to the time he missed with an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon told Harper himself, in writing, that he wouldn’t release him.

Harper was reportedly set to work a feud with Sami Zayn after Wrestlemania, but WWE later decided nto to do it. Apparently that decision was made after McMahon saw him in his return match. Vince said that he didn’t “get him” and complained that he “couldn’t even do a Southern accent”, which was something he wanted him to do four years ago. Harper reportedly pitched ideas frequently when he was out and turned down each time. He wasn’t booked after being cleared and only appeared at Fan Axxess, but then McMahon suddenly wanted to know why he wasn’t in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which is why he was added at the last minute.

The end of the battle royal was said to be a “mess” anyway, as Braun Strowman forgot his spots. That is believed to be one reason why Strowman “hasn’t done much” since he won.

Harper was supposed to start his feud with Zayn the day after Wrestlemania, but was told he wasn’t needed for TV and went home. He came back on Tuesday for a dark match with EC3 to test the pairing of EC3 and Drake Maverick as wrestler/manager. McMahon watched the match and reportedly hated the manager spots that were set up by the agents.

When McMahon was asked which brand Harper would be on during the Superstar shakeup, McMahon brought up again how he couldn’t do a Southern accent. He then added that the match with EC3 was “bad”, so Harper wasn’t put on a brand and that’s when he asked for a release.