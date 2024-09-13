More Details On WWE Smackdown Replays No Longer Airing on Hulu

As previously reported, WWE Smackdown replays will no longer air on Hulu the day after they air on USA Network, and will instead stream on Peacock. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Smackdown’s contract with Hulu ends this week, which is why the change has happened. As for RAW, however, that deal will last until the end of the year. At that point, it will move to Netflix, which will be the exclusive streaming home.