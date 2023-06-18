More Notes From AEW Collision Taping: Ace Steel Not Backstage, More

Fightful Select has more notes from the AEW Collision taping at the United Center in Chicago, which is currently ongoing.

* AEW’s new commentary team for the show, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, was kept “close to the vest” all week.

* While Ace Steel is in Chicago, because he lives there, he is not backstage at Collision and won’t be at any AEW shows for the foreseeable future. He is signed, however, and is currently helping with CM Punk’s storylines.

* Dasha Gonzalez is the announcer for Collision.