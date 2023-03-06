More on MJF Tossing Drink On Young Fan At AEW Revolution

As previously reported, MJF threw a drink onto a kid at ringside during his match at AEW Revolution. Tony Khan addressed the incident, noting that he spoke to MJF about his actions and also planned to bring the boy, Titus, to Dynamite in Sacramento.

According to Bryan Alvarez in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Titus was not a plant. MJF actually threw a drink onto a child. However, the drink was not water. It was noted that it was actually tequila, which MJF didn’t know, and it ended up burning Titus’ eyes. Fans began to give the kid their merchandise to cheer him up.

Eventually, Amanda Huber came out to sit with Titus and he was brought backstage. He was given signed merchandise, as well as tickets to Dynamite for him and his mom.