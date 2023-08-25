More Reactions To Bray Wyatt’s Passing: Sami Zayn, Jake Roberts, Mick Foley, More

Bray Wyatt’s passing has continued to bring in reactions throughout the day including Sami Zayn, Jake Roberts, Mick Foley and more. You can see the latest reactions and tributes below which also include Sean Waltman, The Miz, Natalya, Trinity and many others.

I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it.

RIP Windham Rotunda, I’m grateful to have shared some good times with you. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 25, 2023

Bray Wyatt is one of the most talented young wrestlers to ever come down the line. My heart goes out to his family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/kj6ZBAGjCZ — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 25, 2023

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023

Can’t stop the tears sending my love and prayers to the entire Rotunda family — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) August 25, 2023

My heart is broken. Rest in peace Windham. pic.twitter.com/SvwvoNuFa4 — Aron (@AronsThoughts) August 25, 2023

Absolutely devastated. We’ll miss you 😢 💔 https://t.co/UoQh6FJqSt — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) August 25, 2023

Sending every bit of love I have in me to the Rotunda family. I know way too many people who have lost a child. I can only imagine the pain. I remember Windham & his brother coming to shows w/their dad when they were kids. Absolutely devastating news. 💔 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 24, 2023

I am sadden by the news 😞My condolences to the family of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt RIP I’m gonna miss you my friend ❤️ 💐 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p44T8Hz9BL — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) August 25, 2023

The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss… pic.twitter.com/tV3NJCeVpY — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 25, 2023

What a rough couple of days it’s been for the wrestling community….. sending out loving energy to everyone. Stay strong ❤️

RIP Terry Funk

RIP Bray Wyatt — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 25, 2023

No words. Just stunned!

If your a person of prayer please join me in praying for the Rotunda family.

🥲🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/D1prXgFJi0 — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) August 25, 2023

So heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his family ♥️ https://t.co/9H3jXzYUrJ — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) August 25, 2023

Stunned and heartbroken. RIP Windham Rotunda. Thank you for our short time together. You are amazing person. God bless you and your family my friend. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) August 25, 2023

#ripbraywyatt#ripwindhamrotunda thank ü 4 the memories in fcw professional & kind & creative one of the best in our modern day#lethimin#firefliesforever https://t.co/t1bDW7xSre — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) August 25, 2023

My heart breaks for Windham and his family. You were always so nice to us, Windham. Ever since we were kids, going trick or treating together, following our dad’s footsteps. You were always relatable, kind and humble. We will always be so grateful for your presence in our lives. https://t.co/SCrCDT7xbd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 25, 2023

I remember a time making a mistake early on during my run with @WWE . Bray was one of the few to get on me about it and say something to me in person. But not only did he get on me, he chose to be a leader and guide me. “You won’t make it here with the wolves, kid” . These words… pic.twitter.com/61ulKsFBTG — ❌ Division Champion (@IamLioRush) August 25, 2023

My heart goes out to my good friend & tag-team partner @irsmikerotunda at the loss of his son, Windham. I can’t imagine losing one of my children. Thoughts & prayers go out to the Rotunda family. May God’s peace comfort you in this horrible time of loss. Love you, my brother. pic.twitter.com/PSYNvGkAOD — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 25, 2023

