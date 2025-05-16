wrestling / News
More Wrestlers Share First Promo Pics, Including Dustin Rhodes, Shane Helms, More
As previously reported, Saraya asked her fellow wrestlers to share their first promo pics from when they began their in-ring careers. More wrestlers have responded, including Dustin Rhodes, Shane Helms, Anna Jay, and others. You can find the photos below.
Lmao 🎩 https://t.co/l0dQ2FH8st pic.twitter.com/Hk6oWwonLh
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) May 15, 2025
… https://t.co/YvlBs0K2d4 pic.twitter.com/65fwXVhAZY
— Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) May 16, 2025
🫢 https://t.co/IT1m8pY8xX pic.twitter.com/PAB46shVXl
— Krule (@AtrocityKrule) May 15, 2025
Still working on the glow up 🤪 https://t.co/bM3wPyfiNg pic.twitter.com/iQMqWWUHos
— BIG Billie Starkz • ビリー・スタークス (@BillieStarkz) May 15, 2025
Get some of that KV baby!! Color wasn’t even invented yet. https://t.co/hEwrua3AwV pic.twitter.com/sX6ddD8H3c
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 15, 2025
https://t.co/9VHxELbWu1 pic.twitter.com/5tQuFAm095
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 15, 2025
Had to dig real deep for this one.
Probably my first time in make up too. https://t.co/h9uTsABxVn pic.twitter.com/R8FlW2mrri
— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) May 15, 2025
💀💀 https://t.co/VZzTbiOZBX pic.twitter.com/8FAIA3nkpH
— julia hart (@TheJuliaHart) May 15, 2025
December 23, 2017 and had my first match 6 days later!!! https://t.co/a82f8v5CPv pic.twitter.com/k78ZQ4KwxK
— King (@LexisKingWWE) May 15, 2025
https://t.co/4YqZfauMgp pic.twitter.com/73XtDdXewq
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER 🇨🇦 (@EvilUno) May 15, 2025
And the knee pads were never seen again🪶 https://t.co/rRwxbhHMB9 pic.twitter.com/BOcAKfUy9S
— LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) May 15, 2025