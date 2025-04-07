Morley Sports Management Acquires Majority Shareholding in Ohio Valley Wrestling

Morley Sports Management Limited has announced that it has acquired majority shareholding in Ohio Valley Wrestling. They will take over operations on May 1 and MSM founder Rob Edwards will become the OVW CWO.

MORLEY SPORTS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACQUIRES OV WRESTLING

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) are pleased to announce that Morley Sports Management Limited (MSM) will acquire a majority shareholding in the business from 1 May 2025.

MSM are current owners and operators of Haverfordwest County, who are a professional soccer club based in Wales and play in the nation’s Premier League; as well as providing strategic and creative consultancy to some of the worlds biggest sporting brands.

Under MSM’s management, Haverfordwest County are in its most successful period in the clubs 125 year history with a competitive side that played in UEFA European competition in 2023 for only the second time, and became the first Haverfordwest County side in history to win a European tie when they beat North Macedonia’s KF Shkendija in the UEFA Europa Conference League. They currently sit in third place in the Welsh Premier League.

Since their takeover in 2020, alongside significant on field developments, the club has developed a highly accredited and successful community programme, a competitive and history making boys and girls academy, and high quality media output including weekly podcasts and a documentary following the clubs rise from Amateur status to a fully professional club competing in the upper echelons of the Welsh football pyramid.

MSM and its team have a successful track record in business operations within the sporting arena, and bringing them to the heart of its community.

The current ownership group headed by Matt Jones will retain a minority equity position and will remain as advisors to MSM and its Board for the foreseeable future.

Founder of MSM, Rob Edwards, who will officially become CEO of OVW on 1 May 2025, states “OVW is such a historic brand within wrestling and sports entertainment, and has real provenance. Some of the biggest talents in the industry have learned their trade at OVW, confirmed by the fact that the main event at Wrestlemania this year will be between two OVW alumni in John Cena and Cody Rhodes.”

“Led by Al Snow, the promotion remains littered with talent with whom we want to promote not just within Louisville and Kentucky, but across the US and Europe; and alongside the OVW academy, provide a clear pathway for people anywhere to break in to the industry in what is one of the leading environments to learn the trade. We want to build on the exposure created from Wrestlers on Netflix, and take OVW’s reach across the pond and beyond.”

He adds “The current ownership group have worked tirelessly to drive OVW forward in to the modern era and we are dedicated to continuing their good work over the last few years and build on the strong foundations in place alongside its passionate team. We want to empower those with in the business currently to help us achieve new heights within the industry, and take advantages of the opportunity the era we are in create, alongside making OVW an asset within the community.”

“In everything MSM do, we want to create not just industry impact, but social impact also. We are so excited for the challenge and breaking new barriers for this fantastic brand.”

Matt Jones, who represents the current ownership explains “I fully believe that MSM is the perfect management entity to help OVW continue to grow and expand the boundaries of its support into new and exciting markets. I look forward to providing support as they lead the future of this historic wrestling organization to exciting new heights.”

Thank you to our OVW fans for your continued support and enthusiasm for what we do, and we hope this partnership will ensure we can continue to provide you the highest level of entertainment and engagement for years to come.