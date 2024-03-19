Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA Contracts Reportedly Believed To Expire Soon

The Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA contracts are believed to be expiring soon, according to a new report. PWInsider notes that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are set to work Smash Wrestling’s show in London, Ontario, Canada on April 21st which is the same day as TNA’s post-Rebellion TV taping.

The site notes that the belief among some backstage is that the team’s current TNA deals are expiring, potentially as soon as the end of March. They could continue working for the company if their contracts do expire but TNA would no longer automatically have priority booking.

Shelley and Sabin returned to TNA (then Impact) at Slammiversary 2020. Since that time, Shelley has had a run with the TNA World Championship and Sabin has had two X-Division title reigns. They also had a run with the World Tag Team Championships.

Shelley, Sabin and TNA have yet to comment on their contract statuses.