Mr. Stone Says Commentary Is “Much More Difficult” Than You Might Think

Speaking recently with Notsam Wrestling, Mr. Stone shared his thoughts on learning to perform commentary work at NXT Level Up (per Fightful). Stone explained that commentary is a far more diffucult and complex job than it may appear from the outside and that he enjoyed acquiring a new skill that he can utilize. You can find a highlight on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On learning how to do commentary at the WWE Performance Center: “All the tools are there for anyone to learn anything they want to. As far as when I actually did it. A lot of people think commentary, you sit down, you put a headset on, and you talk. It’s so much more difficult than people think it is if you want to do it the right way. You’re getting two talents over in a short period of time while you’re calling the action, while you’re telling the stories, while you’re telling other stories on other shows. There is so much to it, but it was exciting to learn because I’m always interested in wearing a new hat or learning something different. I have enjoyed the journey and I think I’ve done a good job when they’ve asked me to fill in or do it and I look forward to doing it again in the future. Way harder than people think. So much more to it.”