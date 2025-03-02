Mr. Thomas Believes There’s More Story To Tell In AJ Francis’ Feud With Bomaye Fight Club

Mr. Thomas thinks that more can be explored in AJ Francis’ feud with the Bomaye Fight Club in MLW. Francis battled with the group for much of last year in MLW, and Thomas told Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds that there’s still more to potentially dive into there.

“I’m glad he came,” Thomas said of Francis. “I’m glad he popped up and stayed for the proper amount of time. We live in a world where you can’t be on every show. You can’t be in MLW, TNA, and appear the next week. He got locked into a deal somewhere else a couple of months later.”

He continued, “I think there is more meat on that bone to tell that story. He came in, tried to drive a wedge between Bomaye Fight Club, which will never happen. Tried to start some s**t. It all worked out. He went home. Got suplexed on his head and sent packing to Orlando to spend his NFL money or whatever he does during the week. Here today, gone tomorrow.”

Francis is part of the TNA roster and in First Class with KC Navarro.