wrestling / News
Mr. Thomas Wants To Team With Kevin Knight in MLW
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful, Mr. Thomas said that he would like to consistently team up with Kevin Knight at some point for MLW.
He said: “He’s the best wrestler ever. He is so athletic and can do things without even making it look semi-difficult. I understand he was trained by the best in the world, he travels to Japan all the time. A good dude to be around, definitely brings you up. I’m excited to have him around in any capacity. I would really like to get a consistent tag team with him. I think we could blow that tag division away in MLW. We’ll see what the cards have as they unfold. Kevin is a great dude. I’m happy to have him.“
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ryan Nemeth Files a Lawsuit Against CM Punk, Tony Khan, & AEW, Alleges Assault & Breach of Contract
- Road Dogg Praises the Leadership of Triple H, Says He’s Smartest Person Ever in the Business
- Sami Zayn On How It Feels To Take A Package Piledriver At His Age