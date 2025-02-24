Mr. Thomas Wants To Team With Kevin Knight in MLW

In an interview with Fightful, Mr. Thomas said that he would like to consistently team up with Kevin Knight at some point for MLW.

He said: “He’s the best wrestler ever. He is so athletic and can do things without even making it look semi-difficult. I understand he was trained by the best in the world, he travels to Japan all the time. A good dude to be around, definitely brings you up. I’m excited to have him around in any capacity. I would really like to get a consistent tag team with him. I think we could blow that tag division away in MLW. We’ll see what the cards have as they unfold. Kevin is a great dude. I’m happy to have him.“