WWE News: MSK See Their First WWE Action Figures, Rhea Ripley On Facing Charlotte Flair
April 5, 2022 | Posted by
– MSK got a chance to see their first Mattel WWE action figures at WrestleMania Axxess. You can see video below of the new NXT Tag Team Champions checking out their figures:
– Rhea Ripley spoke with Sam Roberts for his Notsam Wrestling channel. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Rhea Ripley talks about Wrestlemania weekend, how big her shoulders are, her match with Charlotte at Wrestlemania 36, and more, on Notsam Wrestling.”