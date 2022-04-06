wrestling / News
Multiverse of Matches Bouts Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling will air bouts from this past weekend’s Multiverse of Matches on this week’s show. The company has announced the following matches for Thursday’s episode:
* X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Trey Miguel vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian
* The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers
* Alex Shelley vs. Speedball Mike Bailey
* Before the Impact – Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Influence vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Havok & Rosemary vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost
You can see the full preview below:
IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: April 7, 2022
Relive the event that has the entire wrestling world buzzing, Multiverse of Matches, on a special edition of IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!
This past Friday, IMPACT Wrestling took over the biggest weekend in wrestling with Multiverse of Matches. Barriers were broken and the Multiverse was unleashed, featuring a lineup of incredible matchups you have to see to believe! Take a look back at the return of Ultimate X as Trey Miguel‘s X-Division Title was up for grabs against five top-tier challengers. Experience the tag team dream match between two of professional wrestling’s greatest tag teams, The Good Brothers and The Briscoes. Plus, witness the Match of the Year contender between Alex Shelley and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in its entirety and so much more!
The action from Multiverse of Matches kicks off Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss it when the Knockouts World Tag Team Title clash is shown in its entirety as The Influence defend against Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost, and Decay! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Rebellion.
