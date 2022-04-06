Multiverse of Matches Bouts Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will air bouts from this past weekend’s Multiverse of Matches on this week’s show. The company has announced the following matches for Thursday’s episode:

* X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Trey Miguel vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian

* The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

* Alex Shelley vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

* Before the Impact – Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Influence vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Havok & Rosemary vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost

You can see the full preview below: