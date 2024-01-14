– Mustafa Ali is coming to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. During tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, NJPW aired a vignette revealing that former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is bringing his 2024 political wrestling campaign to NJPW. He issued a challenge to Takahashi for a match at NJPW Windy City Riot, taking place in April in Ali’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Following Ali’s announcement, Hiromu took to social media to respond to the challenge. He wrote, “Us Ohhhhhhhhh!Yeaaaahhhhhhhhh! Mustafa Ali 🐈 #njbitv”

NJPW Windy City Riot will be held on April 12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago Chicago, IL. Tickets are now on sale for the event.