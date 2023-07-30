– During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland ahead of NXT Great American Bash, Mustafa Ali revealed where he was in his career before he managed to get a foot in the door in WWE with an alternate slot in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mustafa Ali on being an alternate for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic: “I think there was an issue with his visa or he just didn’t show up. His name is escaping me but thanks homie, thanks for the spot.”

On his initial tryout with WWE: “I thought my career was coming to an end. I was on the independent scene. I had a tryout with WWE a few years prior and they were like ‘no.'”

On going into the Cruiserweight Classic as one of the 10 alternates: “I knew the end was coming soon because it just wasn’t happening for me. I sent an e-mail to WWE just in the dark. … If you don’t go, you’ll never know. So I went.”