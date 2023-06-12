MVP Recalls First Time He Met The Iron Sheik, Sheik Calling Him ‘Gimmick Man’

MVP paid tribute to the Iron Sheik by recalling the story of when they first met. As reported, the Sheik passed away last week at the age of 81. MVP talked about his memories of Sheik in an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, and you can read highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On first meeting Sheik: “The very first time I met the Iron Sheik was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at a TV taping. I recall earlier that day asking Teddy Long about Sheiky Baby because I wanted to smoke with him. He said, ‘Yeah, he’s cool, man, go holla at him.’ I said, ‘Alright.’ You know, I had some sticky-icky that I wanted to share with the legend. The medicine. I saw him and I walked up and I said, ‘Sheiky Baby, I have some medicine for you.’ He goes, ‘God bless you. Thank you. God bless you. You have medicine for the Sheiky Baby?’ I gave it to him. I didn’t get to smoke with him that day, but I gave it to him. Later on, I ran into Teddy, and Teddy said that when he saw Sheiky he said, ‘Hey, Sheiky, MVP was looking for you. He’s got a little something for you.’ Legendary, forevermore, I will be known as The Gimmick Man, because Sheiky said to Teddy Long, ‘Gimmick Man? I talked to him, he have present for me.'”

On his friendship with Sheik: “Every time I saw Iron Sheik after that, if I didn’t have any, I would find some just to pay tribute to the legend, to give Sheiky Baby his medicine. After that we became pals. I mean, once I even had him do my voicemail for me. It was funny. You call me up and Sheiky Baby was was my voicemail message, and the number of people that thought they got the wrong number or were confused — because he never called me MVP. Never. It was always PVM, MPV. He never got MVP.”