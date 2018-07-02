MVP & MLW Wrestling Part Ways

MVP posted the following message on his Instagram, announcing that he and MLW Wrestling have parted ways. He said that it is unfortunate, and says they have gone their separate ways, including podcasting. On his departure, he said that, “For reasons that I won’t get into — because I still don’t completely understand — but, you know, it’s professional wrestling.” He put over the talent in MLW and teased the return of his podcast as a standalone thing away from MLW.