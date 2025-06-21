MVP Rejects the Concept of Grabbing the ‘Brass Ring’ in WWE

– During a recent edition of Marking Out podcast, AEW’s MVP debunked the notion of “grabbing the brass ring” in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

MVP on the “brass ring” concept: “There’s no reaching up and grabbing the brass ring. The brass ring is slipped onto your finger; they pick who they want to be that person because if you look through the years, lots of people have organically gotten themselves over and they weren’t picked by the empire to get over.”

On how Bryan Danielson organically got himself over: “Organically, he got himself over to the point that all of the fanbase said, ‘We like this guy,’ and they forced the office’s hand.”

On how WWE decides if you will get the push: “Typically, the push comes from, you’re a talent that the office looks at says ‘this person has the characteristics that we like for our brand and we wanna make this person our brand ambassador.’ When they put the company title on you, what they’re saying is ‘we are investing in you to be our brand ambassador.'”

Vince McMahon previously spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin about WWE talents grabbing the proverbial “brass ring” during an interview on the Stone Cold Podcast in 2014. At the time, McMahon stated, “You have, you know, this is a different group of guys and gals… it’s millennials. You know, they’re not as ambitious, quite frankly, and they’re not trepidatious at all. I just don’t think they want to reach for that brass ring.”

MVP previously departed WWE last summer. He later signed with AEW, debuting at Dynamite Grand Slam in September 2024. He went on to form The Hurt Syndicate, featuring his former Hurt Business stabelmates from WWE, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. They currently hold the AEW Tag Team Championships.