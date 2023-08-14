Myung-Jae Lee Recalls Getting Choked Out By Daniel Garcia

Independent talent Myung-Jae Lee once got choked out by Daniel Garcia in a CoreLife Eatery, as he recalled in a recent interview. Lee was a guest on Fightful’s Indied Podcast with Mke and Righteous Reg and talked about the situation, which saw Garcia accidentally make him pass out.

“One time, the original Buffalo Brothers went to a CoreLife Eatery,” Lee said. “Kevin Bennett dragged along this guy named Vinnie Moon and Puf dragged along me. We go and eat our food, and Dan started to put a little chokehold on me. I know to just tap. I’m not dumb, I’m not going to fight it. I tap immediately, but he doesn’t let go. When he finally lets go, I literally pass out and fall to the ground in this CoreLife Eatery. It was crazy. I’m surprised it didn’t make headlines.”

Lee recently worked a match on the July 28th episode of AEW Rampage, teaming with Hayden Backlund in a losing effort against The Kingdom.