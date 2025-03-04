Natalya Announced for NWA Crockett Cup 2025

– The National Wrestling Alliance announced today that WWE Superstar Natalya will be competing at the 2025 Crockett Cup. This year’s event is being held at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:

NWA Brings 2025 Crockett Cup to Philly’s 2300 Arena May 17, WWE Superstar Natalya Competes

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announces the return of its esteemed tag team tradition with the 2025 Crockett Cup Tournament, set to take place at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on May 17.

This year’s event is further distinguished by the landmark participation of WWE Superstar Natalya, who will compete inside an NWA ring for the first time.

“We are so pleased and proud that Natalya will be making her NWA debut on May 17 in Philly,” expresses William Patrick Corgan, NWA President, “and our eternal thanks to WWE for their support on this historic night.”

Joe Galli, NWA’s Chief Operations Officer, adds, “Fans will have the opportunity to witness history as we crown new Crockett Cup winners. This is the first time during the Lightning One Era that a WWE Superstar has stepped into the ring with our NWA talent.”

The Crockett Cup promises an evening of high-stakes pro wrestling, showcasing NWA’s rich tag team tradition for the first time in Philadelphia. Established in 1986, the NWA Crockett Cup has featured the best in tag team competition.

Legendary duos such as The Road Warriors, Dusty Rhodes & Nikita Koloff, Sting & Lex Luger, and reigning NWA World Tag Team Champions Knox & Murdoch have all secured victories in this iconic tournament. In 2024, the Southern Six — Kerry Morton and NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Alex Taylor — emerged as champions.

This annual event marks the first time the Northeast has hosted the Crockett Cup. The 2300 Arena, known for its storied history as the home of ECW, last hosted the NWA for NWA 76.

“Philadelphia is an ideal location for the Crockett Cup, recognized as one of the most anticipated and competitive events in the NWA calendar,” Galli remarks.

“Following the enthusiastic response to our sold-out anniversary celebration there last August, we aimed to enhance the experience for fans at the 2300 Arena. The inclusion of WWE’s Natalya in this year’s Cup adds a noteworthy element to our return to Philadelphia and we are excited to see who she will face from the NWA roster,” he continues.

The 2025 Crockett Cup will be a one-night event, filmed for inclusion in future episodes of NWA Powerrr. This weekly flagship broadcast is available worldwide each Tuesday at 6:05 PM EST on the National Wrestling Alliance X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The 2025 Crockett Cup at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena is an event not to be missed,” Galli concludes. “The National Wrestling Alliance invites fans throughout the Northeast to join us for an evening of professional wrestling that is suitable for the entire family.”

Tickets for the 2025 NWA Crockett Cup are available now at NWALiveEvents.com.