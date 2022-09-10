Natalya Takes Veiled Shots At CM Punk For AEW Media Scrum Drama

Natalya seemingly took a shot at the drama in AEW and CM Punk specifically on her Twitter account on Friday before Smackdown. She had her assistant “Bob” take over her Twitter account, and “Bob” tweeted that Natalya had never sued anyone in the match she was set to have on Smackdown last night, that she was eating a muffin while dictating her tweets to him, and that she was a locker room leader.

“This is Bob. Ms Neidhart hasn’t sued anyone in this match, and she’s also a locker room leader. For some reason, she was eating a muffin when she dictated this message to me. Bye.”

She later tweeted that if she won her Smackdown match, it would be her 651st win, saying, “No one can touch me! I’m the BEST OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!”

“Also, you forgot to mention that tonight’s victory for me will be my 651st win. No one can touch me! I’m the BEST OF ALL TIME!!!!!!! #SmackDown”

CM Punk, of course, spent a considerable amount of time at the AEW All Out media scrum discussing his issues with Colt Cabana, who he sued, and ate a muffin while making his comments.

