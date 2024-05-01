wrestling / News

WWE NXT News: Backstage Reaction To Natalya vs. Lola Vice, Michin Kept Secret, Chelsea Green Wasn’t There Long

May 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 4-30-24 Lola Vice Shayna Baszler Image Credit: WWE

– Natalya battled Lola Vice on last night’s episode of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ in an NXT Underground match. Vice ended up winning with a spinning backfist, securing the knockout. Fightful Select reports that both women received a standing ovation when they arrived backstage after their match.

– Chelsea Green wasn’t backstage long for her appearance on the show, as she was quickly brought in for the spot.

– Meanwhile, Michin was kept secret before her appearance on the show. She was listed as “Alundra Blayze” on internal rundowns.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading