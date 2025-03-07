Natalya Loves What Billy Corgan Is Doing For Wrestling With NWA

Natalya is set to appear at the NWA Crockett Cup, and she says she loves what the company represents and what Billy Corgan is doing for the business. The WWE star was announced on Tuesday for the May 17th NWA show, and she spoke with Busted Open Radio about what it means to appear at the event.

“Billy and NWA, they represent tradition,” Natalya said (per Fightful). “And it’s funny, I’d gone to one of Billy’s shows about a year ago, and I was backstage, and I was just so impressed because there’s a different vibe in their locker room, it’s very close-knit, and I think that Billy is all about tradition, he’s all about respect, and he’s all about the art. If Billy Corgan is about anything, it’s about the art, and that’s very much what I represent. That’s why I have my own ring and I love training there, I love training people there. I love doing what my grandfather did in the original Dungeon.”

She continued, “I’m all about tradition, too, but I’m also about work ethic. I don’t believe in phoning it in, I don’t believe in coasting. NWA represents everything that I’m about, and it’s just gonna be such a special show for me to be a part of, especially since it’s for Billy because I think he’s amazing and I love what he’s doing for wrestling.”

Natalya is also set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII on April 17th.