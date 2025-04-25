wrestling / News

Natalya To Compete For NWA Women’s World Title At Crockett Cup

April 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Crockett Cup Natalya Kenzie Paige Image Credit: NWA

Natalya will get a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship at the Crockett Cup. The NWA announced on Friday that the WWE star will challenge Kenzie Paige for the title at the May 17th show, as you can see below.

Natalya was announced as being part of the event back in March.

