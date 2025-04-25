wrestling / News
Natalya To Compete For NWA Women’s World Title At Crockett Cup
April 25, 2025 | Posted by
Natalya will get a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship at the Crockett Cup. The NWA announced on Friday that the WWE star will challenge Kenzie Paige for the title at the May 17th show, as you can see below.
Natalya was announced as being part of the event back in March.
CEO William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) has made the call: at Crockett Cup 2025 in Philadelphia, it will be NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige (@KenziePaige_1 ) vs WWE (@WWE) Superstar Natalya (@NatbyNature) for the Burke!
‘It’s always our distinct honor to host this modern… pic.twitter.com/W0elZvYD0c
— NWA (@nwa) April 25, 2025
