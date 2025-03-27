wrestling / News
Natalya vs. Miyu Yamashita Official For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
It’s official: Natalya vs. Miyu Yamashita will take place at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. After Natalya called for the match with Yamashita earlier in the day, Barnett announced the match on Twitter.
The show is set to take place on April 17th and is Natalya’s Bloodsport debut, while Yamashita previously lost to Shayna Baszler at Bloodsport XI.
When wrestlers of this caliber ask for a fight with one another, then a fight we will have.
"Queen of Harts" Nattie Neidhart is taking on the karate fighter, Miyu Yamashita, at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII.
Don't miss your chance to see the these two go head to head live! pic.twitter.com/8eaM4Lws2t
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 27, 2025
