Natalya vs. Miyu Yamashita Official For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

It’s official: Natalya vs. Miyu Yamashita will take place at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. After Natalya called for the match with Yamashita earlier in the day, Barnett announced the match on Twitter.

The show is set to take place on April 17th and is Natalya’s Bloodsport debut, while Yamashita previously lost to Shayna Baszler at Bloodsport XI.