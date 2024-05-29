wrestling / News
Nepal Women’s Wrestling Federation Had A Match At 5,644 Meter Altitude, A World Record
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
A wrestling promotion broke a world record, as the Nepal Women’s Wrestling Federation hosted a match at a 5,644-meter altitude. That’s the highest altitude for a match in wrestling history. The event happened today, with a match between Dani Mo and Yunika at the Kalapathar in the Khumbu Rural Municipality of Solukhumbu, Nepal.
The record has not been officially recognized yet, but Yunika told Fightful that she believes it will be. She has wanted to set a world record through wrestling for a long time.
