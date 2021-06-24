NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Added To NJPW Kizuna Road Tour

NJPW has announced that the NEVER Openweight six-man tag team titles will be on the line during night eleven of the Kizuna Road tour. YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto will defend against Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata. The event happens on July 2.

Tonight’s main event sees the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships defended for the second time on the series, as the CHAOS combination of Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI seek an incredible seventh defence against Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan.

Through uncertain times in the wake of the pandemic and states of emergency affecting events in Tokyo, one guarantee has been that when the NEVER 6 titles are on top of a Korakuen card, the result is a phenomenal main event. Goto, Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI have fought tooth and nail to keep hold of the trios titles and have earned a lot of respect in the process. Yet when it comes to respect, the Third Generation veterans are entitled to the most of all.

Nagata hit the ring immediately after CHAOS’ defence against BULLET CLUB last week, and made a challenge on behalf of he, Tenzan and Kojima. Both in Japan and the US, the Third Generation have made an incredible impression in 2021. But can they secure their first NJPW sanctioned championships in four years?