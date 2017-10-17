Neville Reportedly ‘100%’ Gone From WWE

– In the latest newsletter for The Wrestling Observer (via StillRealToUs), Dave Meltzer has an update on Neville, who is previously rumored as asking for his release from WWE. According to the latest report from Meltzer, the former WWE Cruiserweight champion is said to be “100% gone” from WWE.

WWE has previously denied the story of Neville requesting his release. It’s unknown if WWE is trying to appear as if nothing is wrong or trying to wait things out to see if the situation with the former champion turns out any better.

Meltzer also reportedly stated during a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio show on the Superstar, “He’s gotta work out– [Neville and WWE have to] work out the release and what terms they give him for his release and everything like that. I don’t know anything new on that more than that.”

Recently, Enzo Amore bragged at a house show about making Neville “quit.”