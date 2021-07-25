New Champions Crowned at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

We have new champions following Sunday morning’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam. On Sunday’s show, Robbie Eagles submitted El Desperado to capture the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion . You can see some pics and clips of the match below.

Eagles will face a returning Hiromu Takahashi for his first title defense at a date that has yet to be announced. This is Eagles’ first run with the title and ends Desperado’s first run with the belt at 147 days, having won it at NJPW Castle Attack in February after Takahashi was forced to vacate it due to injury.

In addition, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tetsuya Naito and SANADA to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship, marking their third title reign and ending the LIJ members’ run at 14 days.