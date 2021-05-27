wrestling / News
New Competitor Announced For ROH Women’s Championship Tournament
ROH has announced a new competitor for their Women’s Championship Tournament. On this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, Maria Kanellis-Bennett presented Mazzerati with a Ticket of Gold to the tournament. Mazzerati competed against Angelina Love on this week’s show.
She joins Rok-C, Angelina Love, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, and Allysin Kay in the tournament, which is taking place later this summer.
. @Mazzerati3 gets her ticket to gold! #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/UQ32HJL8jK
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 27, 2021
Thank you to everyone that watched Women’s Division Wednesday!! And congratulations to @Mazzerati3 !! You earned it!! #WatchROH #rohwd @ActualALove
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 26, 2021
From our @ringofhonor tryout 2 years ago to now! I’m so proud of @Mazzerati3 …Welcome to the Women’s tournament #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/73JTq5hI6C
— SLEDGE (@Sledge805) May 26, 2021