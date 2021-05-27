wrestling / News

New Competitor Announced For ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

May 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mazzerati ROH Women's Championship Tournament

ROH has announced a new competitor for their Women’s Championship Tournament. On this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, Maria Kanellis-Bennett presented Mazzerati with a Ticket of Gold to the tournament. Mazzerati competed against Angelina Love on this week’s show.

She joins Rok-C, Angelina Love, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, and Allysin Kay in the tournament, which is taking place later this summer.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mazzerati, ROH Women's Championship Tournament, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading