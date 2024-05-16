New Cyberfight President Wants To Strengthen Relationship With WWE

A new President has been appointed for Cyberfight, the parent company of Pro Wrestling NOAH, and mentioned WWE during their press conference. While Yasuaki Okamoto was introduced, he noted that his goal was to ‘strengthen relationship with WWE’. The companies have worked together in recent history, as Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled The Great Muta on his retirement tour.

