wrestling / News

WWE News: New Day Make Appearance at E3, Stephanie McMahon Interviewed at Performance Center

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
New Day E3

– The New Day made an appearance at E3 on Tuesday, and Kofi Kingston was wearing both of his championships. You can see pics from our Twitter account below of Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E. on the convention floor. Kingston is wearing his WWE Championship and his UpUpDownDown Championship:

– WWE posted the following video of Stpehanie McMahon being interviewed by Josiah Williams following a presentation at the WWE Performance Center:

