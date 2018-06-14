The New Day Defeat The Elite in Street Fighter V Battle at E3 (Video)

– The New Day came out victorious in their Street Fighter V battle at E3, but Kenny Omega struck the final blow. You can see the video below from the video game battle via Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel, which the New Day won by a 2-1 margin.

The best-of-three tournament saw Kofi Kingston beat Nick Jackson, after which Kenny Omega tied it up by defeating Big E. Xavier Woods defeated Matt Jackson to take home the win for New Day.

However, in a bonus match, Kenny Omega beat Xavier Woods five to four in order to get the last laugh. The bonus match had the stipulation that the loser had to eat habanero peppers. Woods said that since this was between Omega and him, he would eat the peppers himself. Omega also subjected himself to the habanero peppers.