New Match Set For ROH Glory By Honor Night One
A new singles bout has been announced for the first night of ROH Glory By Honor. The company announced on Friday that Silas Young will face Rey Horus at the first night of the show, which takes place on August 20th and 21st in Philadelphia.
You can see the full announcement below:
SILAS YOUNG, REY HORUS MEET FOR FIRST TIME AT GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 1
Silas Young and Rey Horus have never crossed paths in ROH, but that will change when they square off at Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.
The match has implications for the ROH World Television Title rankings.
Horus, who came within an eyelash of defeating Dragon Lee for the title earlier this year, is ranked No. 3 in the division.
Young, a two-time former ROH World Television Champion, is unranked. A victory over Horus would put him back in contention.
Horus has been on a roll as of late, while Young is coming off a hard-fought loss to former protégé Josh Woods in a Last Man Standing Match at Best in the World last month.
Will Horus continue his winning ways? Or will Young use Horus to get back on track? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
