New Preview Released for Twin Love Starring The Garcia Twins

Amazon Studios released a new preview for Twin Love, the new reality dating show hosted by WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins (formerly The Bella Twins). You can check out the preview below:

Twin Love is a social dating experiment hosted by Nikki & Brie Garcia (fka The Bella Twins) that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of ‘identical’ casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?