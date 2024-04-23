wrestling / News
New QR Code Appears On WWE Raw, Reveals ‘Coming Soon’ Video
A new QR code appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, which led to a video teasing an arrival on the way. The QR code appeared on the screen before Chade Gable’s segment and led to a binary code, which when the right answer was implemented led to a video that you can see below.
The QR codes have been appeared on Raw and Smackdown for the past couple of weeks, similar to the “White Rabbit” codes that led to Bray Wyatt’s return. As you can see below, the answers that lead to the video reference Wyatt.
TENEMOS QR #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/lw1a0DhYiL
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 23, 2024
Here's the next #glitch clue: scan QR code > enter the answer I put in for the Binary Script > click Proceed. You're welcome @WWE fans. #WWERaw #glitch #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/lnX1ibU7jb
— Marr “L.A.Marr” (@MarrLAMarr1) April 23, 2024
If you type "Bray" into the QR Code link, it says "Remembered" & Wyatt says "Forever" 😭💔 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WKOSxOBoPq
— BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) April 23, 2024
This is the video revealed after solving the clue associated with tonight’s QR Code!
More spooky stuff 👀 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jMrejTbuiw
— The Movement – Home of FaM Productions (@TheMovementXx) April 23, 2024
