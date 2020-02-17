New Tag Team Champions Crowned at NXT Takeover: Portland (Pics, Video)

We have a new set of NXT Tag Team Champions following NXT Takeover: Portland. The BroserWeights, Pett Dunne and Matt Riddle, defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to win the titles. Dunne and Riddle earned the shot by winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks the first run with the titles for Riddle and Dunne, as well as Riddle’s first title in WWE at all. Fish and O’Reilly’s third reign comes to an end at 185 days.