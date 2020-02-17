wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned at NXT Takeover: Portland (Pics, Video)
We have a new set of NXT Tag Team Champions following NXT Takeover: Portland. The BroserWeights, Pett Dunne and Matt Riddle, defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to win the titles. Dunne and Riddle earned the shot by winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks the first run with the titles for Riddle and Dunne, as well as Riddle’s first title in WWE at all. Fish and O’Reilly’s third reign comes to an end at 185 days.
Peep the threads. 👀🐟🍳#NXTTakeOver @SuperKingofBros @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/9FGMbOm6Vk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Hide ya limbs. @PeteDunneYxB is on the hunt! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/htBypNrycD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Had to.#NXTTakeOver @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/xuFknfAeBO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
.@SuperKingofBros leads the NXT Universe in a very special sing-a-long at #NXTTakeOver: Portland! @PeteDunneYxB @KORcombat @theBobbyFish
🐟🍟🐟🍟🐟🍟🐟🍟 pic.twitter.com/D4bBv4NNBn
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
That UE synchrony.@KORcombat @theBobbyFish #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xAtWFJUhrA
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 17, 2020
BROTONS FOR EVERYONE!#NXTTakeOver @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/7Pl5CMoXtV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
LOCK THE SYSTEM. 🔒@KORcombat @theBobbyFish #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9sguWR2jQB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
The #BroserWeights out here collecting alllll that gold.@PeteDunneYxB & @SuperKingofBros are your new NXT Tag Team Champions!!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/yT37wxmhHi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Attending Far Less Raw & Smackdown Tapings
- The Rock Recalls Splurging on a Rolex Early In His Career, Only to Watch It Get Destroyed in The Ring
- Ted DiBiase Jr. Was Paid For Teaching By Agency Embroiled in Mississippi Welfare Scandal
- Jim Ross On What Would Have Headlined WrestleMania X8 Had the nWo Not Come In, If They Considered Brock Lesnar vs. Steve Austin