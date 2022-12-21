wrestling / News
New Trio Formed On This Week’s AEW Dark
December 20, 2022 | Posted by
A new trio was revealed on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. Tuesday night’s episode saw Tony Schiavone introduce Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico as SAP — Spanish Announce Project.
The trio defeated Richard Adonis, Jay Marte, and Jarett Diaz on tonight’s show. Angelico and Serpentico are set to be the new Spanish commentators for AEW Dynamite.
You can see a clip below:
.@tonyschiavone24 formally introduces the S.A.P – the #SpanishAnnounceProject: @AngelicoAAA, @KingSerpentico + Luther!
Tune in to #AEWDark right now!
▶️ https://t.co/xz6JMlJpJt pic.twitter.com/fpxFkac7oL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2022
