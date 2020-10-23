wrestling / News
WWE News: New Video Looks at Toni Storm’s NXT Debut, WWE Promotes Charity Partnerships
– A new video is online looking behind the scenes at Toni Storm’s debut in NXT. You can see the video below, in which Storm talks about her emotional rollercoaster over the past few months and her arrival on the brand:
– The WWE and WWE Community Twitter accounts posted on Friday promoting their partnerships with Susan G. Komen to fight breast cancer, their support of Special Olympics, and their teaming with UNICEF to help kids have a safe Halloween:
No one should face breast cancer alone. We have teamed up with @SusanGKomen to fight alongside patients because we know that one moment can change everything. With your help, we can end breast cancer. United, we can find the cures. Join the fight. https://t.co/RX98uVSZSx pic.twitter.com/JMjuimuYJV
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2020
.@StephMcMahon knows how important it is that we #ChooseToInclude! Join our friends from @SpecialOlympics & pledge your support for their vision of a more welcoming and inclusive world: https://t.co/IPxDiHnd57. #BullyingPreventionMonth pic.twitter.com/VOD6rwAjhH
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) October 23, 2020
Kids may not be able to go door-to-door this Halloween, but they can Trick-or-Treat for @UNICEFUSA all October long! @KofiKingston is here to explain how to have a safe and fun time this year! https://t.co/Oyh33mJVwT #ToT4UNICEF pic.twitter.com/09mzpleFWv
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) October 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows
- Backstage Rumors on What Sparked Investigation Into WWE Venues as COVID-19 Hotspots
- WWE COVID-19 Testing Protocols Revealed for Fans Attending NXT Events at CWC, WWE Reportedly Covers Costs of Fan Testing
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW