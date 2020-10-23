wrestling / News

WWE News: New Video Looks at Toni Storm’s NXT Debut, WWE Promotes Charity Partnerships

October 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm WWE NXT

– A new video is online looking behind the scenes at Toni Storm’s debut in NXT. You can see the video below, in which Storm talks about her emotional rollercoaster over the past few months and her arrival on the brand:

– The WWE and WWE Community Twitter accounts posted on Friday promoting their partnerships with Susan G. Komen to fight breast cancer, their support of Special Olympics, and their teaming with UNICEF to help kids have a safe Halloween:

