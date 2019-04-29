Next NXT Takeover Could Get Moved Due To Saudi Arabia Show

We previously reported that WWE is moving around several shows in June for what is likely to be another show in Saudi Arabia on June 7, although the company has yet to officially announce a return to the company. The changed shows include several live events and the Backlash PPV (from San Diego to Tacoma, Washington), which would go from June 16 to June 23. Now it seems that the previously announced NXT Takeover in San Jose could also be a victim. Triple H had previously said the show would happen at the San Jose State University Event Center on June 8, which would put it one day after the Saudi show if previous reports are accurate.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he was told that it was likely that Takeover will be moved. The decision and announcement could be made as soon as this week, as WWE will take NXT TV this Wednesday and Thursday, which will run through Takeover.

WWE has yet to make any sort of announcement on the Saudi event, even though the rumored date is less than six weeks away. During the Q1 conference call with Vince McMahon and co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson last week, the show wasn’t mentioned by name. Our own Larry Csonka noted that Barrios refused to confirm the Saudi show and would give no specifics.

Tickets are on sale now for RAW and Smackdown live events in California on June 9 in Stockton and Fresno, two days after the rumored Saudi show. It’s been rumored that Undertaker will face Elias at the event, but once again, nothing has been confirmed. Undertaker, meanwhile, is still advertised for the Niagara Falls Comic Con that Sunday.