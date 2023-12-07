Nia Jax Doesn’t Mind If People Don’t Like Her, Prefers Being A Heel

Nia Jax says she doesn’t worry about whether people like her or not, and says she prefers being a heel. Jax recently spoke with Q1057 and 1035’s Mike Karolyi for a new interview and talked about her reputation and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being disliked by people: “I think my personality is more heel. I don’t really care if people like me or not, most people don’t like me, and that actually fuels my fire to go get in there and just really get them pissed off even more.”

On whether she prefers being babyface or heel: “It’s definitely fun being a heel, babyfaces –- meh, not for me. I’m not trying to get everybody to like me.”