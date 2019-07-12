WWE News: Nia Jax Posts Training Update Video, Bayley on Fair Game, WWE Now on Cedric Alexander

– Nia Jax is continuing to work her way back toward the ring, two months after undergoing double ACL surgery. The WWE star posted the following training video to her Instagram account:

– Kristine Leahy’s Fair Game YouTube channel posted the following videos with Bayley discussing her wrestling inspirations as a kid:

– A new WWE Now video looks at the whole Cedric Alexander “Gary Garbutt” saga from this past week’s Raw. Shane McMahon chose a janitor, Gary Garbutt, to be Roman Reigns’ tag partner against Shane and Drew McIntyre. When he came out though, “Gary” was masked and eventually revealed himself to be Alexander: